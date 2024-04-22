The experiences of a patient who was blind from cataract

I am Kofi Egyir Blankson, a fisherman from Winneba. I was unfortunate to lose my vision in both eyes from cataract. It is terrible to be blind. The gift of sight is a precious one that we often take for granted until we begin to lose it.

When I lost my sight, it became difficult for me to take care of my basic needs as I could no longer go for my usual fishing. It was difficult to come by money for my daily sustenance. I had no money to seek medical help.

Fortunately, I heard about the good works that our Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has been doing for people with visual disabilities in the constituency.

I went to MP’s office and was directed to the one in-charge of health issues. I was warmly received. I was booked for a trip to Save the Nation’s Sight Clinic in Accra after a short interview. A trip to Accra was arranged.

Together with many others, we were brought to Accra in a bus to see the eye specialist. I was examined in the clinic and diagnosed with mature cataract in both eyes. Cataract extraction was performed on the right eye the same day. I was initially apprehensive about the operation.

My fears were proven wrong. The operation was smooth and painless. It did not take long, about 15 minutes. I was surprised when I was told that the operation was over. My eye was plastered. I stayed overnight at the clinic. The plaster on my eye was removed the following morning. I was over joyed with excitement when I could see again. It seemed to me that a miracle had been performed on my eye.

Two weeks after the right eye surgery, I came back to Save the Nation’s Sight Clinic for cataract operation in my other eye, the left eye. I can now see clearly with my two eyes, thanks to the generosity of Mr Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Effutu.

It is interesting to note that the lorry fare from Winneba to Accra and from Accra to Winneba was paid for by the MP. The MP also paid for all my expenses including cataract surgery and medications at the clinic.

Several of those on the bus with me also enjoyed free cataract surgery. Others were treated for various eye ailments. Investigations such as refraction, OCT and Visual Field tests were paid for by the MP. Some were given spectacles for sight and or reading. These were all paid for by the MP.

Mr Afenyo-Markin’s generosity and philanthropy know no bounds. I was amazed to know that he has been paying for free eye services for his constituents for years now. He has made good eye sight a priority for the people of his constituency. The eye is said to be the window to the world.

Without good eye sight one is visually disabled. It is not surprising that Mr Afenyo-Markin has been championing the fight against visual disability and preventable cataract blindness in his constituency. He has spent a fortune of his personal resources on the eye health of his people.

Through the MP’s support, hundreds of patients have had sight restoring cataract surgery at Save the Nation’s Sight Clinic in Accra. Hundreds have been screened for glaucoma and hundreds have been provided with sight glasses. Thousands of patients from his constituency have been screened and treated for various eye ailments.

The contribution of Mr Afenyo-Markin to the eye health of his people has been phenomenal and exceptional. There are many in his constituency that can bear testimony to this.

By Save the Nation’s Sight Clinic, Accra