Ghana supporters’ bus vandalised

The bus of Ghanaian fans that travelled to Ab­idjan was vandalised at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpé after the host nation Cote d’Ivoire lost 4-0 to Equa­torial Guinea at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The enraged Ivorian soccer fans on Monday vandalised several buses following “The Elephant’s heaviest home defeat in the coun­try’s history and that left the host nation in danger of early AFCON exit.

Veteran skipper Emilio Nsue scored twice with Pablo Ganet and Jannick Buyla completing the rout.

Even before referee Mahmoud Ismail from Sudan would end the game, some disgruntled fans left the stadium while others threw missiles onto the field.

As if that was not enough, they vented their anger on volunteers that tried to stop them.

The machete wielding fans later moved to destroy properties, brokebus glasses and shuttle buses belonging to the Abidjan Trans­port Company (SOTRA) which was used to chauffeur soccer fans to and from the Alassane Ouat­tara Stadium in Ebimpé.

In the process, the fans vandal­ised one of the buses belonging to the Ghana Supporters.

The front windscreen was hit with stones, causing damage to it while the side screen also suf­fered the same fate.

The supporters’ leaders con­firmed this to Times Sports, adding that the authority had promised to fix the bus so they were given a new bus to use.

FROM RAYMOND ACKUMEY, ABIDJAN, COTE D’IVOIRE