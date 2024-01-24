Ghana supporters’ bus vandalised
The bus of Ghanaian fans that travelled to Abidjan was vandalised at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpé after the host nation Cote d’Ivoire lost 4-0 to Equatorial Guinea at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
The enraged Ivorian soccer fans on Monday vandalised several buses following “The Elephant’s heaviest home defeat in the country’s history and that left the host nation in danger of early AFCON exit.
Veteran skipper Emilio Nsue scored twice with Pablo Ganet and Jannick Buyla completing the rout.
Even before referee Mahmoud Ismail from Sudan would end the game, some disgruntled fans left the stadium while others threw missiles onto the field.
As if that was not enough, they vented their anger on volunteers that tried to stop them.
The machete wielding fans later moved to destroy properties, brokebus glasses and shuttle buses belonging to the Abidjan Transport Company (SOTRA) which was used to chauffeur soccer fans to and from the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpé.
In the process, the fans vandalised one of the buses belonging to the Ghana Supporters.
The front windscreen was hit with stones, causing damage to it while the side screen also suffered the same fate.
The supporters’ leaders confirmed this to Times Sports, adding that the authority had promised to fix the bus so they were given a new bus to use.
FROM RAYMOND ACKUMEY, ABIDJAN, COTE D’IVOIRE