Street Academy holds dinner for street children

The Street Academy, a Non-Gov­ernmental Organisation (NGO), has held its annual dinner for street, needy, deprived and less-fortunate children in Accra.

Food, drinks, water, snacks, among others were provided for over 500 street children to make merry.

Speaking to the press, Ataa Lartey, the Executive Director of the Academy, said it was an annual programme during which children were fed and supported to have fun.

Ataa Lartey said the Academy’s objective was to empower the less privileged and vulnerable within the communities to be able to live normal, healthy, comfortable and professional lives.

According to him the purpose of the party was to allow the less-privileged chil­dren to interact with prominent people and share the season’s love with them.

He said next year, the academy would provide an ultramodern playing ground for the children and the community.

Mr Emmanuel Frimpong, Board Mem­ber of Street Academy, said it was a joy to give back to the society and care for the children as well.

He said most of the children do not have parents to support them with the necessary items they needed as some also were home­less and survived on the streets.

Nii Tettey Obroni Onamonsro ll, Ko­komlemle Mantse, said it was important to invest in children to become better people in the country.

According to him “effort should be put in place to push children on the street to become great leaders and not rebellion children.”

