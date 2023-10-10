Second batch of Black Satellites begin camp today

Twenty-four players will report to the Gha­na Football Association (GFA) Technical Centre in Pram­pram today as the technical team of the Black Satellites continue with Phase 2 of their team prepa­rations.

The first batch of 25 players were in camp since Sunday and have been assessed and evaluated by Coach Desmond Ofei and his

technical team.

The players were scouted from across the country to be handed chances of fighting for places in the next National U20 team, a statement from the FA said.

The players invited include Azariah Fordjour, David Amuzu, Manuel Paa Kwesi, Bassina Abdul Karim, Isaac Kwadwo Fosu, Peter Agyei Coffie, Ebenezer Omega, Shadrack Opare Larbi and Dan­iel Nunoo.

The others are John An­doh, Moses Kwame Nartey, Bryan King-Bastios, Ahmed Amadu Dembara, Kevin Prince Boateng, Abdul Rashid Misbawu and Mohammed Kabiru.

The rest are Raphic Muf­tawo, Isaac Darko, Emmanuel Ofori Sekyi, Afriyie Owusu and George Owusu.