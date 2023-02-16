Private sector asked to partner govt to develop sports

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Alhaji Hafiz Adam, has called on the private sector to support the government in the development of sports in the country.

Speaking at the first stakeholder‘s consultative workshop on the draft National Sports Policy in Accra last week, the Chief Director said, the role of the private sector in sports development was very crucial, hence there is the need to partner the Ministry to change the fortunes of sports.

“The draft policy which is cur­rently under review considers largely the role of the private sector in sports and the Ministry is commit­ted to ensuring that their interests are protected within a legal frame­work,” he stated.

The policy, he said, would also be essential in harnessing the social and economic benefits of sports in Ghana.

“It would enhance governance and leadership of sports federa­tions, help develop skills of tech­nical persons, develop talents and infrastructure as well as increase the investment of private sector into sports,” he stressed.

He said, the ministry was commit­ted to the development of sports in the country and would ensure a swift implementation of the sports policy which would serve as blue­print to guide sports growth.

“We are now making a headway and urge stakeholders to show com­mitment to make the nation’s sports a reality,” he stated.

“We believe that stakeholders are influential and impactful and would ensure that their contributions were considered to make the policy a workable document for the good of sports,” he added.

The National Sports Policy has been on the drawing board since the colonial era, but the Ministry would ensure its implementation by the end of the year, according to the Chief Director.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE