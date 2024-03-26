Over 200 cyclists for Ultimate RideAfrique Accra Criterium

Over 200 riders have been registered for this year’s RideAfrique Accra Criterium cycling championship.

The event slated for the Accra Sports Stadium on March 30 will attract both male and female rid­ers to battle for the ultimate prize in a total laps of 30 (105KM).

It is expected to test the en­durance, strength, and strategic thinking of cyclists and push them to their limits as they strive to outperform their competitors.

The Chief Executive Officer of RideAfrique, Mr Richard Agu, told the media last week that preparation was far advanced to ensure a successful hosting of the event.

He said it would also serve as a platform to promote and high­light the importance of environ­mental conservation.

“We have meticulously planned every aspect to ensure a seamless experience for both participants and spectators. Safety measures, including medical support and assistance vehicles, will be in place throughout the race to guarantee the well-being of the cyclists.”

Mr Agu stated that winners of the race would walk home with attractive prizes.

“Well, we are thrilled to an­nounce that there are incredible prizes up for grabs, including cash and a home trainer set, which also includes a RideAfrique cycling Jersey. The cash prizes would add an extra level of excitement to the event.

“Participants will have the chance to win a substantial amount of money, making their efforts and dedication even more rewarding. Whether it’s for their personal achievements or to sup­port a charitable cause, the cash prizes will undoubtedly make a significant impact”. He outlined.

The 2024 RideAfrique Ac­cra Criterium, a Ghana Cycling Federation recognized event, is expected to attract foreign cyclists from Liberia, USA, UK, Togo, Benin, Zimbabwe and Nigeria.