Olympics bronze medallist Prince Amartey goes home tomorrow

Ex-Corporal Prince Amartey, who won Ghana’s third Olympic medal (Bronze) in 1972, Munich, Germany), will be laid to rest tomorrow at the new Military cemetery in Accra.

Tomorrow’s internment would be preceded by a burial service and other funeral activities at his birth place in Ho, Volta Region.

Amartey was born on June 24, 1944.

He won bronze medal in the boxing middleweight division (75kg) at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Gernany, being Ghana’s only medal at the Games, after his maiden participation at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, Mexico.

At the 1972 Summer Olympics, Amartey won his quarterfinal bout against Poul Knudsen of Denmark. He lost the semi-final bout to Reima Virtanen of Finland which still earned him a bronze medal. When he won the medal in Munich, Amartey shared the podium with Marvin Johnson from Indianapolis, USA, who also claimed the bronze in the Lightweight Division.

Since the inception of the All Africa Games in 1965 (now African Games), Amartey took part in the tournament twice and first won gold and later bronze for Ghana.

Previously, he competed in the light middleweight category at the 1968 Summer Olympics.

At the 1970 British Commonwealth Games, Amartey lost his opening bout to Patrick Doherty of Northern Ireland.

Amartey also participated in the World Armed Forces Games in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 1971.

Some of his peers in the Ghana Armed Forces boxing team include Alhassan Braimah, Dodoo Wellington and Jojo Myles, among others.

The Army boxing team was managed by Major (Rtd) Amarkai Amarterfio (Former Secretary of Youth and Sports) in the PNDC era and also late former President Flt Lt JJ Rawlings.

The Ghana Armed Forces led by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Vice Admiral Seth Amoama in August, 2021, set up a provision shop to generate income for the upkeep of the ex-service man and Olympian.