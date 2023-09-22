NSC to host Sports Governance, Leadership course

The National Sports Col­lege (NSC) Winneba will organise a five-day course in Sports Governance and Leader­ship at the College’s campus from October 1-5.

The course targets sports administrators, officials from the sports federations, clubs, and officers from the National Sports Authority (NSA), security services, as well as individuals who desire to take up sports administration in future.

The objective is to inculcate the skill of leadership in experts for the development of sports business in Ghana.

The course content would include, the sports governance landscape, developing effective governance structures in sports or­ganisations, transparency in sports, and accountability in sports and professionalism in sports.

Other areas to be considered are building effective relationships with stakeholders, scope of sports leadership, leadership principles in sports organisations, leadership competencies in sports organisa­tions, sport leadership and team dynamics, and leadership models in sports.

Resource persons for the course would be Prof. Daniel Apaak from the University of Cape Coast and Dr Austin Luguterrah from the University of Ghana.

Aside Winneba, similar courses would be run in Kumasi, Tama­le, Ho and Accra on dates to be announced soon.

Interested persons are expected to contact the College for registra­tion.

