 New dates for GPL outstanding matches

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the two remaining betPawa Ghana Premier League Match week three games, which were scheduled for Wednesday, October 3, have been rescheduled.

Medeama SC and Dreams FC could not play their league matches due to their CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup matches in Conakry and Monrovia, respectively.

Both teams qualified to the group phase of their respective CAF competitions.

According to an FA statement, the match between Dreams FC and Nsoatreman will benow played at 3pm on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Medeama SC’s match against Nations FC has also been rescheduled to Thursday, October 19 to enable the defending league champions conclude preparations for its upcoming trip to United States of America where they will take on DC United as part of the Ghana Week celebration.

The decision to reschedule the two match­es was taken after consultations with all four Premier League clubs. –FA