New date for Dwarfs, Kotoko match

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has fixed a new date for the outstanding Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day 7 game Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs and Asante Kotoko.

An FA statement said the match will be played on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Cape Coast stadium.

The game which was initially scheduled for Saturday, January 2, 2020 was postponed as a result of Kotoko’s participation in the Total CAF Champions League.

The game is scheduled for 3pm.