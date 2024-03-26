Nations FC worsen Asante Kotoko plight …RTU halt Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko lost yet again at home as they conceded a first-half goal to lose 1-0 to Nations FC on Matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League.

Asamoah Boateng Afriyie scored the match winner inside 45 minutes to give his side all the points at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Asante Kotoko went into the game looking for their first win since Friday, March 1, when they pip Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asamoah Boateng Afriyie head­ed the ball past the Kotoko back­line after getting on the end of a sumptuous cross from Emmanuel Boahene in the 45th minute for his 10th goal of the season.

After the interval, Asante Kotoko juggled things around in search of the equaliser but Nations FC stayed calm and composed as they held on to pick their third consecutive win in the Ghana Premier League.

Yesterday, bottom club Real Tamale United (RTU) returned to winning ways after defeating visit­ing Accra Lions 1-0 at the Golden City Park in Berekum, reports RAYMOND ACKUMEY.

Striker Mohammed Alhassan Munkuyeli scored from the spot in the 31st minute to hand his side the first win in six games.

Playing home away from home due to a ban for crowd violence, RTU came into the game with one mission, and that was to get a win.

And rightly so they started on a bright note, pressing Accra Lions for the opener, and got reward­ed on 30 minutes when skipper Shawkan Hunalf Mohammed was brought down Munkuyeli in the box for a penalty.

At the Kpando Sports Stadium, struggling Heart of Lions twice came back to draw 2-2 with Bibi­ani Gold Stars

Gold Stars shocked the home side in the 12th minute when Em­manuel Odai grabbed the opener.

Mustapha Yakubu drew his side level on 40 minutes to send both teams into the dressing room even.

Back from recess, Odai again silenced the home crowd on the 63rd minute with a drive that zoomed into the far corner of the net.

With their back against the wall, substitute, Akwasi Bentil Duah, brought Lions fans on their feet with a 77th-minute equaliser.