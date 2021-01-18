Narrow loss for Immigration Ladies

Berry Ladies recorded their first win at the start of the Ghana Women’s Premier League (GWPL) after gaining a 3-2 victory over Immigration Ladies at the Madina Astro Turf on Saturday.

Goals from Nina Norshie and Eugenia Tetteh in the first and second halves of the game were all Berry Ladies (formerly Halifax Ladies) needed to secure the maximum three points at the end of the game in the Southern Zone.

Norshie gave the home team the lead in the 10th minute of the first half when she placed a shot in the top right corner.

The Immigration Ladies responded well as they mounted pressure on the defence of Berry Ladies with Mary Neequaye attempting to give her side the equaliser, but goalkeeper Abigail Mensah secured the net for her side.

The first half ended in favour of the Berry Ladies but they missed a huge chance in the 40th minute that could have worsened the plight of Immigration Ladies.

However, Francisca Asabea’s fierce strike zoomed past Black Queens’ goalie Mensah to give her side parity – 10 minutes after the restart.

The Berry Ladies took the lead again in the 66th minute when Eugenia Tetteh registered her name on the score sheet.

Immigration Ladies again pulled the equaliser through Ramanatu Tahiru in the 85th minute through a free-kick but it was short-lived when Tetteh again found the back of Immigration’s net in the 87th minute to the dismay of Patricia Mantey and supporters of Immigration.

The game ended with Monica Addai of Berry Ladies being adjudged player of the match.

In the Northern zone, the Kumasi Sports Academy and Darkoa Ladies’ match ended in a 1-1 draw, just as Pearlpia Ladies and Fabulous Ladies.

Supreme Ladies made a statement in the opening match when they beat the Prison Ladies 2-1 on Saturday.