Matic: We need Olympics, Kotoko points …to keep title charge alive

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Slavko Matic, has declared that results from the team’s next two games will determine whether the club can win the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Hearts dropped from second to fourth place on the league log on Sun­day after losing their fourth game of the season 2-0 to Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

That opened a seven-point gap be­tween the leaders and Hearts.

A section of the home fans were of the view that the defeat marked the end of the chase for the league diadem, and they remonstrated over the team’s performance.

But coach, Matic, believes otherwise.

In a post-match conference, the Serbian expressed a strong belief in the Phobians ability to win the league but that, he said, would depend on the outcomes of the next two games.

But Hearts next two games will, perhaps, be the biggest as they line up against Accra Great Olympics and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, all at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“If the players believe as much as I do, then we can win the league.”

“We have 16 more games to go. Aduana Stars would not win the rest of the games. That means we have a big chances to stage a championship fight.”

Matic blamed the loss to Aduana on hard luck as his side squandered several glorious opportunities.

“Aduana Stars were better than us; we had glorious chances to beat them, but we missed them and they took advantage and scored their goals. Foot­ball is the most interesting sport in the world, if you fail to score, it will come back to hunt you,” he added.

Hearts Captain, Gladson Awako, also told the media that the team was not giving up on the title aspiration, adding that, “We would still fight and push until they get their heart desires and that of the club’s faithful’s as well.

