‘Loss of concentration bane of Olympics’

Accra Great Olympics Assistant Coach, Ibrahim Otuo believes the bane of the team has been the players’ loss of concentration at critical moment of games.

That situation has become a major headache for the technical team and must be addressed ahead of their next game against Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the media after the defeat to Ashgold on Sunday, Coach Otuo expressed his dissatisfaction about the way the team played and their shape after taking the lead.

“This is something we must try and address. We will work on that in the week and make sure we are ready for the next game.”

In his view, his charges lacked concentration at early part of the game, resulting in the painful defeat to the Miners.

Gladson Awako fired Olympics ahead in the 16th minute but conceded the equalizer on the stroke of half time through Amos Addae and snatched the leader three minutes after the break with a strike from Yaw Annor.

“This is becoming a regular feature in our games and we need to halt it. We always lack concentration when we go up by a goal. We endured a similar ordeal when we played Ebusua Dwarfs and Aduana Stars.”

“In those games, we were on top until we scored and all of a sudden, everything went bad for us. The players must maintain concentration for 90 minutes; anything less will keep hurting us.”

“We are working on it intensively to avoid losing vital points. Hopefully, there would be improvement in our next game against Inter Allies,” he stressed.

Olympics have earned just a point out of a possible nine in their last three games after they were held by Dwarfs in Accra and lost consecutively to Aduana Stars and Ashgold.

They occupy sixth on the league table after eight games with 11 points from three wins, two draws and three defeats.

Ibrahim Otuo takes charge as Head Coach Annor Walker has missed the last three games due to illness.

