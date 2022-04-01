LOC calls on Chief Imam ahead of Accra 2023 Games

A delegation of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Accra 2023 African Games, yesterday paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu at his office in Fadama, Accra.

The team, led by the Chairman, Dr Kweku Ofosu-Asare, elaborately briefed the Chief Imam on Ghana’s preparations towards the quadrennial event.

Ghana is hosting the continent’s biggest sporting festival for the first time since the Games started in the Congo Brazzaville in 1965.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Ofosu-Asare said Dr Sheikh Sharabutu was an integral figure in Ghana and there was the need to call on him and explain the rational, duties and benefits of the Games assigned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, since the Committee was inaugurated – and also seek his benediction.

“We have been engaging stakeholders since we were inaugurated and also thought it wise to come and say hello to you as well as seek your blessing ahead of the Games,” he said.

He stressed that the Accra 2023 Games, which would be staged in three cities, should be embraced by Ghanaians as a tool to promote peace and unity among the Muslim communities.

Dr Ofosu-Asare disclosed that prior to the Games, a soccer tournament would be held in May – under the auspices of Dr Sheikh Sharabutu for eight Zongo communities, namely – Fadama, Madina, Zongo Lane, Mamobi, Nima, Cow Lane, Sukura and Sabon Zongo.

Dr Sheikh Sharabutu expressed delight at the team’s commitment to delivering a flourishing event, urging Ghana to do everything possible to stage a successful sports carnival.

“I’m delighted at the work of the LOC and wished them great success ahead of the Games,” he remarked.

The National Chief Imam offered prayers for the delegation and pledged his unflinching support ahead of the Games.

Present at the ceremony were the Chief Operating Officer of the Ghana 2023 Games, Dr Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, Deputy Chief Operating Officer Mr. Reks Brobby, as well as other members of the LOC – Mr. Ahmed Osumanu, Ms Joyce Datsa and Dr Beatrice Dwumfour Williams.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY