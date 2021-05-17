Liberty, Kotoko share spoils

Asante Kotoko yesterday came back from a goal down to rescue a point at the Sogakope Red Bull Stadium against a composed Liberty Professionals side in the Match Day 25 of the Ghana Premier League.

The home team grabbed a well-deserved lead in the 36th minute before skipper Abdul-Ganiyu Ismail saved the Porcupine Warriors from a throbbing defeat – nodding home Imoro Ibrahim’s corner with seven minutes to end proceedings.

Liberty were poised to keep Kotoko’s title hopes in limbo and were the first to threaten the goal area of the visitors but centre-back Abdul-Ganiu produced a swift clearance from goalie Razak Abalora’s poorly-punched ball.

Adamu Adamu should have put Liberty ahead only for his attempt to hit the side net in the 13th minute.

The Scientific Soccer lads kept Kotoko on their toes as midfielder Prosper Ahiabu tried one from close range, but was blocked to safety. The pressure kept pounding on the Porcupines as Liberty’s Maxwell Ansah’s cracked an attempt at goal which posed no threat for goalie Abalora. It was a strong warning signal, though.

Deservedly, Liberty broke the deadlock in the 36th minute through Evans Owusu with a decent drive behind the box to give the home team a lead that threw the stadium into ecstasy.

However, it could have been a leveler minutes on, but goalie Kofi Baah was called to duty to deny Salifu Mudasiru’s powerful drive with a finger-tip save.

It was a startling output by the home team as they were livelier and created the finest of chances to lead by a lone goal at the end of the first half.

After recess, Kotoko established their intentions of grabbing the equaliser as gaffer Mariano Baretto introduced attacking midfielder Latif Anabila for central defender Yusif Mubarak.

The changes paid off as Kotoko kept their composure and pushed for parity which came in the 83rd minute through skipper Abdul-Ganiyu Ismail who soared above everybody to mash home Imoro Ibrahim’s delightful corner. It was a sweet redeemer.

After that hard-fought goal, the two teams had opportunities to run away with the maximum points but failed to make them count.

