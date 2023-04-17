Legon Cities overcome Kotoku Royals

Two second half strikes from midfielder Michel Otou was all Le­gon Cities needed to snatch all three points against visiting Kotoku Roy­als in their match day 26 betPawa Premier League game played at the El-Wak Stadium, yesterday.

Otou opened the scoring on the 54th minute before finishing off Kotoku Royals two minutes into time added-on.

Both teams have been swallowed by the relegation dog-fight with the host lying 17th on the log whiles the visit sit below them.

Kotoku Royals have had some fine form that saw them dismissing opposition in grand style.

Having held title chasing Me­deama SC to a 1-1 draw ahead of this game, many expected them to cause a stir against the Royals and indeed, they started well, probing for the opener on the fourth min­ute mark with Andy Kumi testing the pulse of goalkeeper William Essu in post for the host.

With Coach Maxwell Konadu issuing instructions on the touch­line, Legon Cities came into the game as they pushed the visitors into their own half in search of the opener but none of their efforts yielded the desired results.

Back from recess the host lifted their game and in one of their numerous forays, Eric Osei Bonsu found Otou who hit a power­ful drive past goalkeeper Frank Boateng in post for Kotoku Royals.

Coach John Eduafo brought on striker Augustine Boakye and Dennis Asamoah to strengthen his attacking options but their effort fell short of the results expected.

When all pointed to a 1-0 win, substitute Kofi Kordzi raced to cross a ball off the line for Otou to tap home for the second goal two minutes into time added on to end the game 2-0 for the host.

