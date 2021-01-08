Legon Cities chase first win today

Legon Cities Football Club will attempt to upstage WAFA in a Ghana Premier League match-day eight fixture this evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The cagey game is slated to kick off at 6.pm and it is expected to see some decent crowd, following the partial lifting of ban.

The Royals are winless in the campaign, a result that has seen them rooted at the bottom of the log with three points.

On the reverse, WAFA occupy the third place with 13 points and appear to be in fine fettle, having picked four points from three games on the road.

However, the Cities say they are determined to halt the ‘rot’ tonight with victory.