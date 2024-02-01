Kwabena Poku wins 7th Captain One Championship

Fast-rising Ghanaian professional golfer, Kwabena Poku, has been crowned winner of this year’s Captain One Invitational Charity Golf Champion­ship which ended at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi on Sunday.

The Kumasi-based golfer recorded 146 points to walk away with a giant trophy, a cash prize of GHȻ8,000 and a medal after the two-day event.

He beat closest contender, Jibril Kasim, on countback to win the ultimate prize.

Kasim also recorded 146 points to clinch the second position to walk away with GHȻ5,000, a medal and a trophy while Bis­mark Ntiedu Dapaah settled for the third position also with 146 points.

Eighteen-year old Aminu Ayishatu from Safe Child Advocacy emerged the winner of the third edition of Captain One Kids championship which preceded the main event.

She bagged 29 points while Juliana Nas­sah and Adam Fadila settled for the second and third positions with 32 and 35 points, respectively.

Ayisha won a complete golf set with a trolley donated by US-based Gals in Golf, a group focused on youth golf development, as well as gift vouchers, trophy and medal while other winners also had trophies, gift vouchers and medals for their efforts.

The girls were drawn from three orphan­ages and care homes in Kumasi, Tarkwa and Obuasi to learn how to play golf and compete at the highest level as part of Captain One’s effort to develop the sport in the country.

There were prizes for Seniors, Monthly Medal, Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin winners.

Speaking after the event, Kwabena Poku admitted that the competition was tough but had to work hard to win the ultimate.

“I am excited to emerge the winner. I played against some of the best golfers in the country including Vincent Torgah, last year’s winner Craig Tandoh and Maxwell Owusu Bonsu but did my best to triumph,” he stated.

The President of Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah, expressed his outfit’s happiness to organise another successful.

