Korea Embassy donates equipment to GTF
The Korean government through its embassy in Accra has presented taekwondo equipment to the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) to support the preparation and organisation of the 13th African Games in Ghana.
The equipment, three sets of KPNP Electronic Protector and Scoring System worth $33,000, was part of the country’s efforts to develop taekwondo in Ghana and around the world.
Making the presentation yesterday, the Korean Ambassador, Mr Park Kyongsig, said the purpose of the donation was to support the development of taekwondo in Ghana and around the world.
According to him, taekwondo has great potential not only in Ghana but also in other neighboring African countries, “therefore, the government of the Republic of Korea regularly donates taekwondo equipment around the world as part of the country’s efforts to promote its culture.”
Ambassador Kyongsig further explained that taekwondo has become a global sport that has gained an international reputation and was not surprise at its selection as an official Olympic sport.
“With the help of the embassy, the Korean government has been supporting the Ghana Taekwondo Federation over the years to nurture over 90 taekwondo clubs in the country. The GTF has also for the past 13 years been organising the taekwondo championships in the country to unearth the potential of young taekwondo athletes across the country.”
Ambassador Kyongsig described the bilateral relations between Ghana and Korea as satisfactory and expressed his readiness to further deepen the ties and continue to support Ghana in its development agenda.
He urged Team Ghana to work harder to win a lot of medals, especially in taekwondo.
Receiving the equipment, Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, President of the GTF, expressed gratitude to the Korean Embassy for the kind gesture which he said did not come as a surprise because of the embassy’s regular assistance to the GTF.
According to him, the presentation would go a long way to help stage a world class taekwondo event at the championship.
Additional to what the embassy presented, the GTF, Mr Otu disclosed, has received similar supports from institutions including the World Taekwondo which presented three sets of KPNP competition mats and the African Taekwondo Union (AFTU) with Mr Ide Issaka as president.
AFTU supported the organisation of the African Games with an Instant Video Replay on Venue Results and Poomase Scoring Systems.
“We are grateful to Mr Ide Issaka, president of the African Taekwondo Union, for his efforts in ensuring the inclusion of Poomase and Mixed Gender Team Kyorugi competitions for the first time in the history of the African Games.”
Other personalities who were present at the presentation were Mr Balla Dieye, Secretary General of AFTU, and Mr Ernest Danso, Ghana’s Chef d’Mission for the Games, and officials of the embassy.
