Juliet Appiah appointed for Mali, Ethiopia WWC qualifier

Ghana’s Juliet Appiah has been appointed as referee for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (WWC) qualifier between Mali and Ethiopia

The 38 year old, who is also a Police Officer, will be assisted by Essuman Darko Doris (Assistant I), Patricia Kyeraa (Assistant II) and Barikisu Chisu Salifu (Fourth Official) while Aissatou

Françoise Seck from Senegal serves as Match Commissioner.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier will take place in Bamako on Saturday, November 11.