Juliet Appiah appointed for Mali, Ethiopia WWC qualifier
Ghana’s Juliet Appiah has been appointed as referee for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (WWC) qualifier between Mali and Ethiopia
The 38 year old, who is also a Police Officer, will be assisted by Essuman Darko Doris (Assistant I), Patricia Kyeraa (Assistant II) and Barikisu Chisu Salifu (Fourth Official) while Aissatou
Françoise Seck from Senegal serves as Match Commissioner.
The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier will take place in Bamako on Saturday, November 11.