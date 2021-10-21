iGimel announces partnership with Captain One Golf Society

UK-based sportswear brand, iGimel has agreed a partnership deal with Captain One Golf Society for the upcoming fifth Captain One Golf Invitational Championship to be held at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi, in January.

By the partnership, iGimel would become the official kits sponsor for the upcoming championship.

The Director of the Company, Mr. Dennis Koranteng, told the Times Sports in an interview thatthe company was happy to partner the golf club.

He pledged the company’s support for the Captain One Kids Project aimed at training orphans in the sport to ultimately dismiss the myth surrounding golf as a game for the elite.

President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, Pius Ayeh Appiah on behalf of the club thanked iGimel for believing in their activities and coming on board as partners for the development of golf at the grassroots.

He explained that the Kids Project helps the professional golfers in the club to teach kids the basic rudiments of the game, adding that the adopted orphanages of Captain One would also engage in mini tournaments to prepare them for their golfing careers.

He called on more professional golfers to come on board to train the kids and also made a passionate appeal to corporate bodies to join hands in giving the kids a hope for their future.

The tournament at the Royal Golf Club would tee-off on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE