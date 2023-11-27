Hearts, Berekum  Chelsea draw  …as Kotoko fight back to stun Legon Cities

Accra Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea played a 1-1 draw game at the Accra Sports Stadium in their 12th week 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, yesterday.

Emmanuel Essien broke the deadlock in the 25th-minute to put the visitors ahead.

But Gideon Asante proved the day’s super substitute as he got the much needed equaliser for the Phobians.

Both sides adopted a more attacking approach in search of the leader but they failed to find the back of the net.

On Saturday, Kumasi Asante Ko­toko scored three second half goals to beat Legon Cities 3-1 on Match day 12 of theirbetPawa Premier League clash at the WAFA Park on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors went into the game fresh from a hard earned 1-0 win against Champions Medeama SC at the Baba YaraStadi­um to end a five-game winless run.

Legon Cities took the lead against the run of play as Nasiru Moro scored in the 21st minute to give his side the advantage.

Back from recess, Asante Kotoko improved their play as they pinned the host in their half in search of the leveller. The pressure paid off in the 67th minute when Moham­med Suleman put the ball into his own net for the equaliser.

Steven Mukwala increased the

tally for Asante Kotoko in the 75th minute before Isaac Oppong put the game to bed in the 91st minute.

The 3-1 win for Asante Kotoko gives them only their second back to back wins of the season – having secured their first successive wins over Accra Lions and Aduana FC in October.

The win also confirms Asante Kotoko’s dominance over Legon Cities in their last four seasons – as it earned them their third win in four meetings.

In the other game, Asamoah Boateng Afriyie scored an 82nd minute penalty to give Nations FC a 1-0 win over Karela United at the Dr Kwame Kyei Stadium.