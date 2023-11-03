Hauptle targets WAFCON qualification with Queens

Black Queens Head Coach, Nora Hauptle, is confident of returning the side to the pinnacle of African football.

The Swiss, who took over the team’s job in January, is of a firm belief that the team has enough talents who with the right guidance can blossom on the continent and the world stage.

She has targeted qualification to next year’s Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) as a first step of achieving greater things with the team.

On Tuesday, she guided the Black Queens to the third round of qualificatio for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games women’s tourna­ment, after posting a 5-0 aggregate win over the Amazons of Benin.

Answering questions on the team’s qualification, Coach Hauptle said although her side did not play to their expectation in the first half, they came back in the second half to do the needful.

“No excuses for the poor performance in the first half; we faced some challenges coming into the game regarding injuries to some players but this is football; it’s more about how we reacted and I think in the second half, we showed the winning attitude.”

With Benin out of the way, Zambia is next in line for the Olympic qualification but the 40-year-old is not thinking too much of that at the moment.

“Yes, we have Zambia next; they were at the World Cup and a top team. We would be ready for them in February.”

According to her, the next agenda was the WAFCON qualifi­er against Namibia this month.

“Our immediate task is the Nambia clash, one that can qualify and get us back to the tournament finals scheduled for Morocco next year.

“The last time, the team did not qualify. We have another opportunity to do so this time around and it is one big point in our mission.”

The former Swiss international noted that since taking over, they have improved in their perfor­mance, and would continue to make sure her players remain ready.

“Some of the leagues are on break so we’ll work with individual programmes to keep our players fit

and ready to deliver the WAFCON ticket.”

Two times runners-up in 1988 and 2002, the Black Queens, last featured in the WAFCON in 2018 when they hosted and exited in the first round.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY