Hasaacas Ladies pip Faith Ladies to emerge Southern Zone champions

Fatoumata Tamboura’s first strike was enough to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Hasaacas Ladies over Faith Ladies in the Southern Zone final game of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League at the SekondiGyandu Park on Sunday.

It was Hasaacas Ladies’ eighth title in total, having won it seven times already.

The victory means Hasaacas Ladies will wait for the winner from the AmpemDarkoa Ladies and Pearlpia Ladies clash to decide the overall champion of the season.

It was the hosts who started off on a bright note and quickly threatened the goal post of the visitors with few attempts in the early minutes.

Despite coming close to break the deadlock in the first half, the backline of Faith kept their momentum to avoid any goal into their post with the hosts enjoying the larger share of possession.

Back from recess, saw a much more balanced game with Faith Ladies nearly breaking the deadlock in the 50th minute through Mafia Nyame.

The forward saw her decent effort parried out of safety by the goalkeeper.

That notwithstanding, Hasmal Ladies punished Faith Ladies with the only goal in the 73rd minute when Tamboura connected well from a Doreen Copson’s assist.

In other matches in the Southern Zone, Police Ladies lost 2-1 to Army Ladies in the ‘service’ derby. ZinatuAlhassan gave Army Ladies an early lead in the second minute but Police Ladies replied in the 18th minute before ZinatuAlhassan netted the match winner in the 25 minute.

Essiam Socrates capped what has been an incredible debut Premier League season with a 1-0 win at Thunder Queens with Blessing Agyei scoring the only goal of the match.

Priscilla Mensah scored a late equaliser to level matters for Soccer Intellectuals against Lady Strikers. Deborah Amponsah scored for LadyStrikers in the 21st minute but Mensah got on target in the 84th to give the host one point.

Meanwhile, relegated Ridge City will play Berry Ladies tomorrow before bowing out of the elite League. The Greater Accra side have only picked three points in the League after going 17 matches without a single victory.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY