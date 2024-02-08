GWA pres Amefu praises Sports Minister, LOC for 2023 African Games preparation

The President of the Gha­na Wrestling Association (GWA), Mr Norbert Ame­fu, has lauded the government for the ‘top notch’ training facilities at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium which is serving as Team Ghana’s camping base for the upcoming 13th African Games.

Mr Amefu, who visited the camping base on Friday to visit the wrestlers and other athletes, said he was overwhelmed with the quality of the facility.

“I have been with the national team (Taekwondo) since 1981 and never seen such top notch camping base for Ghana ahead of the African Games or any similar international competition,” he stated.

“I would like to praise the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for their efforts,” he told the Times Sports in an interview.

He said the conditions in the rooms were good, they are eating well with Doctors and Nutrition­ists available as well as modern training equipment for the various disciplines.

With the kind of preparations and facilities at their disposal, he said, Team Ghana should be able to win a lot of medals at the Afri­can Games set for next month.

He urged the wrestlers to con­tinue working hard to make the nation proud at the competition by winning medals.

“I am certain that they would perform very well since they have the right conditions to prepare and face the rest of Africa,” he stressed.

He also urged other disci­plines including judo, taekwondo, athletics, armwrestling, boxing, karate-do, indoor volleyball and weightlifting to give out their best.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE