Gold Fields PGA Championship tees off today

The 2021 Gold Fields PGA championship is set to tee off today at the Damang Golf Club in the Western region.

The annual four-day championship will feature 44 regular professionals and senior golfers from all parts of the country.

Tournament Director of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA), Akwesi Prempeh told the Times Sports yesterday that all was set for the biggest golf championship in the country.

We have prepared very well and the golf course is also in the right shape. We are waiting for the golfers from other parts of the country to arrive for the event.

Michiel Van Der Merwe

He said foreign players would not be part of the event as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He assured that Covid-19 will not affect the tournament in anyway because organisers have put in place measures to ensure the safety of all, adding that “all the golfers have been vaccinated while all protocols would be in place and participants would be required to adhere to all.”

This year’s championship will have a GH¢ 40,000.00 prize money for the winner of the regular category with 10,000 for the winner of the senior division.

Last year’s winner, Lucky Ayisah from Achimota Golf Club who won it for the first time faces keen contest against top players like Francis Torgah of Center of the World Golf Club, Kojo Barnni from Tarkwa Golf Club and Emos Korblah.

Other young prospects for the tournament are Yaw Barry Djadey of Achimota, Kwame Ligbidi of Center of the World Golf Club and others.

Mr. Michiel Van Der Merwe, General Manager for Damang Gold Fields, said that Damang Golf Club was ready and will not depart from its friendly hospitality.

