GLICO gives to AHF, Black Sticks

The Gemini Life Insurance Company (GLICO) on Tuesday presented a public liability insurance cover worth GH¢5m to the Africa Hockey Federation (AHF) to support the ongoing Africa Hockey Nations Cup underway in Ghana.

The insurance company also supported the Ghana hockey team, the Black Sticks with a sportsman package worth GH¢1.34m.

This will cover them against injuries sustained on and off the field.

Making the presentation, Managing Director of GLICO, Mr. Andrews Acheampong Kyei said the gesture was a corporate social responsibility of the company.

“Although it will be a battle on the field, we expect an accident free tournament. We at GLICO would cushion you for life and will continue to partner, support and promote this tournament,” he said.

Mr. Kyei disclosed that, the protection of sportsmen and women remains key and vital to his organization and will back them with their insurance packages.

The Vice President of the (AHF), Mr. Nii Quaye Kumah thanked GLICO for their long-term unflinching support.

“We are not surprised with this kind gesture from GLICO because over the years, they have been a huge partner of sports and hockey is not an exception.”

In 2009, when Ghana first hosted the hockey Africa Nations Cup, they were there to cushion us and they have replicated same in 2022.

Mr. Quaye Kumah urged GLICO to support the team ahead of the 2023 African Games to be held in Ghana.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY