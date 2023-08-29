Ghana win bid to host World Armwrestling Championship

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has earned the rights to host the 45th World Armwrestling Championship in 2024.

This follows an impressive bid presentation at the armwrestling congress in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Ghana’s team, led by the Presi­dent of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Mr Charles Osei Asibey, was overwhelmingly endorsed by the delegates, beating Team Egypt in the race.

Mr Osei Asibey, who doubles as the Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) and President of the Arm­wrestling Federation of Africa (AFA), said Ghana’s win was for Africa opens the door for the de­velopment of the sport in Ghana and across Africa.

“This is a good thing to happen to Ghana armwrestling. We’ll be the first sports discipline to host a world championship in Ghana. I am very happy with the development of the sport, and I will be looking forward to a suc­cessful event next year.

The bid titled ‘It Is Our Time,’ according to him will unveil a fusion of excellence and the oppor­tunity for Ghana to evince its culture and hospitality.

Ghana’s bid to host the championship had support from entities including the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the Ghana Investment Promo­tion Council (GIPC), the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC), and various other institutions.

The World Armwrestling com­munity will turn its attention to Hungary in 2025, Bulgaria in 2026 and Canada in 2027.

The World Armwrestling Championship is a premier global event in the sport, attracting top athletes annually. The conver­gence of elite pullers competing for supremacy will draw over 2,000 athletes, coaches, referees, and spectators.

This annual festival is endorsed and supervised by the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).

BY TIMES SPORTS RE­PORTER