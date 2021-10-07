Ghana to host swimming, open water championship Oct 11-17

Ghana will host the 14th Africa Swimming Confederation(CANA) Africa Junior/Senior Swimming and Open Water Championships on October 11-17.

According to a statement signed by the President of the Ghana Swimming Association(GSA), Delphina Quaye,the event would be held in Accra with the best swimmers on the continent set to compete for glory.

“The swimming competition will take place from October 11-16 at the Trust Sports Emporium(Bukom Arena) while the Open Water aspects occurs on October 17 at ‘The Float’, Akosombo,” the statement read.

The GSA called on all stakeholders to come on board to ensure a successful event.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE