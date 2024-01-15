Ghana gain first leg advantage over Senegal

Two first half goals from Tracey Twum handed Gha­na a 2-0 win over Senegal in the first leg of the final round FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

The Black Princesses had the early chance which came in the second minute but Maafia Nyame’s free kick went wide. The host had a goal scoring chance in the fourth minute but Afi Amenyaku came to the rescue.

Maafia Nyame and Wasiima Mohammed’s beautiful play in midfield found Tracey Twum in advance position and the forward made no mistake to plant home for the opener in the fifth minute.

Two minutes later, Tracey Twum increased the tally after her volley hit the bar before zooming into the net for Ghana’s second goal.

Helen Alormenu and Maafia Nyame had goal scoring opportu­nities but they could not find the back of the net as the first half ended 2-0 in favor of Ghana.

After recess, Success Ameyaa replaced Wasiima Mohammed who was stretched off due to injury.

The Princesses pushed hard in search of more goals but the im­proved backline of Senegal denied them.

Martha Persis Oteng made her debut in the 85th minute when she replaced Maafia Nyame.

Beline Nyarkoh had the last chance in the 91st minute but her effort went inches above the post as Ghana held on with the 2-0 win.

Meanwhile, Head Coach, Yussif Basigi, was happy to see his side take a first leg advantage in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final round qualifier against Sen­egal.

‘’The game has been good but very tough. My players played well and scored in the early minutes of the game’’ Basigi said.

‘’The Senegalese are not a bad side at all. I have a lot of respect for them and I will not conclude anything yet even though we are two steps ahead of them. We are not going to be complacent. Our dream is to qualify to Colombia.

Now that we will be hosting them in Kumasi, I am expecting a better game than today. It is not bad winning two goals away from home and I will say that we have been very impressive.”

The return fixture is scheduled for Sunday, January 21, 2024 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. –Ghanafa.org