Ghana defender Amankwah joins English League One side

Manchester City Ghanaian defender, Yeboah Amankwah, has joined English League One side Rochdale on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old who crossed carpet from Manchester United at the age of 16 years, is yet to feature for City’s first team but played for the Premier League side’s under-21s in the EFL Trophy last season.

He is the second City player to head to Rochdale this summer after goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu joined in August.

Amankwah Yeboah was among players invited for Ghana’s Black Satellites squad for the 2019 CAF U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger.

He trained alongside Danlad Ibrahim,Gideon Mensah, Daniel Lomotey, Enock Attah Agyei, Ibrahim Sulley, Saliw Babawo, Mohammed Kudus, Emmanuel Toku among others.

He was, however dropped by Coach Jimmy Cobblah together with previous Ghana U-17 stars Gabriel Leveh and Najeeb Yakubu.

The 19-year-old centre back was dropped after a poor display in the Satellites’ 2-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak at the Tema Sports Stadium in a friendly.

Head coach Jimmy Cobblah thought his performance was below par in the only match he played for the team.

With his new loan deal, Amankwah will be expected to shine to fight for a place in the City first team and the Ghana national team.