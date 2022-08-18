GHALCA G6 tournament: Oly lose to Bechem …on penalties

The much-heralded GHALCA G6 tournament rolled off yesterday with Bechem United upstaging Accra Great Olympics 5-4 on penalties at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both teams played to a 0-0 goalless stalemate in regulation time.

The competition which had 2022 FA Cup winners Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC and Karela United saw Premier League champions Asante Kotoko pull out with few weeks to kick off, giving no precise reasons to their exit.

Despite losing forward Yussif Razak in the 39th minute following a bad challenge on Kofi Agbesimah, Great Olympics started brightly and created few incursions in the early minutes.

However, looking more relaxed and comfortable in their half, Bechem stepped up to the plate, kept their momentum and came close with a couple of good strikes from forwards Emmanuel Avornyo and Annor Emmanuel, ending the first half barren.

Back from recess, the introduction of former Ghanaian international and new addition, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, raised the tempo of the ‘Dade’ boys as he unleashed a powerful drive with his first touch.

In the 70th minute, Jamaleen Haruna nearly gave Olympics the lead, missing narrowly from Abdul Bashiru’s cross.

With the game approaching the dying embers, Olympics goalie Aziz Dari Haruna pulled a magnificent save to deny Prince Adu Kwabena; but the shot-stopper could not save his side when the game zoomed into the shootout.

At the same venue this afternoon, Medeama SC will lock horns with Berekum Chelsea. Kickoff is at 3pm.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY