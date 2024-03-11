Football: Ghana earn narrow win in AG 2023 opener

Comfort Owusu’s sec­ond half goal handed the Black Princesses a win in their African Games opener against Ethiopia.

The Black Princesses dictated the pace of the game in the first 15 minutes, creating goal scoring chances with Mafia Nyame miss­ing the first chance in the eighth minute.

The Ethiopians came close a couple of times but the resolute defence of the Princesses pre­vented them causing any havoc.

Afia menyaku was called to duty in the closing stages of the first half as she saved to keep

the Princesses’ lead.

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah replaced Mafia Nyame at the start of the second half. The substitution changed the tem­po of the game as the Prin­cesses became more aggressive upfront.

AbibaIssah was shown the exit in the 89th minute but the team held on to protect their lead as the game ended 1-0.

The Black Princesses will play Tanzania on Tuesday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadi­um.