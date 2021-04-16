FIFA gives Ghana green-light for VAR

World football governing body FIFA has approved the Project Team for the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Ghana.

The decision was announced during a meeting held on Monday on modalities for the implementation of VAR in Ghana.

In the meeting, the FIFA Technical Team approved a project team for Ghana, which is the second key step in the implementation process of the FIFA approved VAR.

A FIFA VAR Project Team including a Project leader and officers with knowledge in Legal, Information Technology, Communication, Finance, Competition/Monitoring and Research, Club licence and Security as well as Technical and Training areas.

The GFA VAR Project Team approved by FIFA is made up of Project Leader (Alex Kotey); Prosper Harrison-Addo, (Legal); Eyram Dzikonu (Finance); Henry Asante Twum (Communications) and Julius Enumah (Research/Monitoring and Security).

Others are Competitions and Organisation (Sena Akoto-Ampaw) and Jamil Maraby (Marketing and Publicity).

CAF instructors for the project are Eddy Maillet (Director of Referees, CAF), Jerome Damon (FIFA/CAF VAR Instructor) and Desire Doue (CAF VAR Instructor).

With the approval of the project team, a kick-off meeting will commence in three weeks’ time to approve the timelines for all the various teams in the full implementation of the VAR in 2022/2023 season.

As part of the kick-off meeting, the team will have the opportunity to select and appoint the VAR Technology Provider for the project in Ghana.

The Referee Department of the Ghana Football Association is working with their colleagues at FIFA for a smooth implementation and execution of the VAR in our domestic competitions.

The Video Assistant Referee is an assistant referee in association football who intervenes in decisions made by the referee and requests for an on field review with the use of video footage and headset for communication.

VAR was first written into the Laws of the Game by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in 2018, following extensive training in a number of major competitions.

Currently, only few African countries, namely, Morocco, South Africa and Egypt use VAR in their domestic competitions. – Ghanafa.org