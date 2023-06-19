FIBA Africa U-16 Tournament LOC inaugurated

A 10-member Local Organis­ing Committee (LOC) has been inaugurated by the National Sports Authority (NSA) to supervise the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Africa U-16 boys and girls Zone 3 qualifying tournament in Accra.

The tournament, scheduled to take place from June 22–24 at the Eden Heights Sports Complex in Weija, also forms part of Ghana’s dress rehearsal for next year’s African Games to be hosted here in Ghana.

Members of the Committee are Ayitey Bulley – Chairman; Iddrisu Gamel Ayambire; Jeffey Manzan-Owusu; Aurora Commo­dore-Toppar; Jerry Ayivor; Daniel Gyampo; and Mark Boampong.

The rest are Dr Eric Opoku Antwi, Lester Achiah Marfo, and Sadick Arthur.

Inaugurating the committee, Prof. Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), commended the leadership of the Ghana Basketball Association (GBBA) for their ef­forts in winning the bid to host the junior championship in Ghana.

Describing it as a positive sign for the future of the sport in the country, he entreated members of the LOC and all stakeholders to work towards the successful hosting of the championship, con­sidering the benefits it would bring to the economy, such as boosting foreign investment and tourism, as well as exposing the young talents to different tricks and trends in the game from other participating countries.

According to him, he has followed with keen interest of the exploits of the present GBBA ad­ministration since coming into of­fice two years ago, and is confident that the future looks promising for basketball in Ghana.

He pledged his outfit’s support in ensuring that the right structures were put in place for a successful hosting of the tournament.

“I know the technocrats at the GGBA, who are also FIBA-trained experts of the game, would help to sell a very successful tournament. Furthermore, my outfit is ev­er-ready to lend support in any way to make this tournament great.”

For his part, the President of the GBBA, Mr Ato Van-Ess, expressed delight at hosting the sub-region for the first time, adding that they are ready to make the nation proud by hosting and winning as well.

He thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the NSA, the board, and the executives of the GBBA for their support in making sure Ghana landed the hosting rights.

