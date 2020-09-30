Female bodybuilderscall for support

Female Commissioner of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) Madam Bambi Bamfo-Sam, has called for support for the female fitness models in the country.

“Players of the sport have the propensity of winning laurels and recognition for the country but the lack of support and the exposure out there is hampering this dream.”

Speaking at the launch of the 2020 Man Ghana Bodybuilding Championship which is expected to take place on November 7 at the Osu Presby Hall, Madam Bamfo-Sam said the physique-exhibition events has a lot to offer as a number of Ghanaian ladies by nature have the imposing figure which with a little shaping and guidance can bring glory to the country.

Since breaking onto the world stage at the Arnold Classics in South Africa in 2016 and grabbing a fourth-placed medal in the Women’s Bikini Fitness U166cm competition, coach Bino as she is known in the sport’s circles, has set her sight on not develping herself alone but also set out on a mission to raise more athletes to compete in bikini, figure, and physique competitions.

However, this mission has been hampered by the lack of support. In the face of this, however, she has not relented on what she set out to do.

Her protégé at the 2019 Arnold Classic female Africa Amateur Fitness Bikini Championship in Johannesburg, South Africa, Vanessa Kolekie and Victoria Mawuse Agbeyeye placed 6th in the 172cm and 170cm category.

She noted that due to the lack of financial support, more of the fitness queens had to drop out of the trip to that championship, adding that it demoralised some of them who decided to give up on the sport.

“Currently, we have eight well-groomed athletes, one being a figure athlete, the other a physique athlete with six female bikini contestants.”

Madam Bamfo-Sam noted that the door of the association is open to any athlete out there who is willing to be a part of the sport, adding that in no time they would be adding the wellness side of the sport too.

“The sport is growing, and we need support from corporate Ghana or individuals to invest in the sport to give our queens the push to go out there onto the international stage and fly high the flag of Ghana.”

The registered nurse, health and wellness lifestyle coach further charged the media to also project the sport as they have a lot to offer the nation.