Fans can trust Medeama to beat Hearts – Coach Adotey

Medeama SC Head Coach, Au­gustine Evans Adotey, has called on fans of the ‘Mauve and Yellow’ to expect a win in the team’s next betPawa Premier League game.

The Tarkwa based side is scheduled to play at the Accra Sports Stadium against the Pho­bians today in a top clash of the competition.

Coach Adotey made the confident call in a pre-match press conference with the veteran trainer drawing confidence from Medea­ma’s 1-0 win over Samartex in its last league outing.

“Looking at Hearts of Oak, I feel we are facing a Herculean task on Wednesday but all the same, I want to tell my fans to relax and trust that by close of the day, Medeama will give the fans good results.”

“Looking at the league table, we are eighth on the log with an outstanding game. I am not focus­ing on the outstanding game. This is a match I want to make sure Medeama comes back with not less than a point. If not a win, we want to get at least a point.”

CoachAdoteysaid his coaching

style prioritises clean sheets wins over high scoring results.

Medeama has recorded 1-0 wins in two straight games and Coach Adotey saidhe prefers this type of wins over a high scoring one.

“My coaching style is to keep clean sheets; to win 1-0, 2-0. I dislike 4-3, 5-2, 5-3, 4-4, and 3-3 outcomes. I am one coach that always want to keep clean sheets and that is exactly what I plan to do tomorrow.”

“In training, we focused our objectives on defending; not that we are going to defend against Hearts of Oak…but we want the defensive organisation to be intact.” –Citisports