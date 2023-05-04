El-Wak Wings want assistance to compete in Africa

Ghanaian volleyball club side, El-Wak Wings, has gained qualification to participate in the 41st edition of the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) Inter Club Men’s Africa Volleyball Championship in Tunisia from May 10-22, 2023.

They earned the slot for the continental championships after winning the 2023 President’s Cup tournament held at the El-WakStadium in March and also came third behind Ghana Police and Army in the 2022–23 Greater Accra Volleyball Association (GAVA) league.

But the team’s scheduled flight on Tuesday, May 9, for Tunis seems uncertain because they are yet to secure accommodation and feeding fees for the period of stay there.

In a chat with the Times Sports, the founder of the club, Mr. Divine EdemDotse, disclosed that they have submitted a budget of $29,880 to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) for support for the trip but were yet to get any response.

He said he has been able to raise the participation fee of $1000, visa fees of $440 and tickets worth $12,840 for a 20-man contingent made up of 14 players and six officials for the two-week competition.

However, the team, he said, was struggling to cough up $15,600 for their accommodation and feeding.

“I have been to the Ministry to speak with the Minister on the latest update on our side in terms of our finances but there has been no response.”

“I want to appeal to corporate bodies and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to our aid and help us to meet our budget for the trip.

Defending champions, Al Ahly of Egypt, Kenyan champions Pipeline, Tunisia’s CFC Carthage, Esperance, Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli, and Zamalek, among others, will be in attendance, a situation Divine Dotse believes would be good for the Ghanaian side.

“Most of our players are members of the national team, the Black Spikers and taking part in such a high profile championship would be an advantage for the Ghana team to serve as preparations for the African Games 2023.”

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY