Dreams FC hold Milo FC in Conakry

Ghana’s CAF Confed­eration Cup campaigners Dreams FC produced a fine display to hold host Milo FC de Kankan to a 1-1 encounter at the General Lansana Conte Stadium in Conakry, Guinea on Saturday.

A debut goal in continental club action on 23 minutes by Beninois forward Gael Aholou Avocevou for Dreams FC was canceled by an 82nd-minute strike from Ma­madi Bamba, leaving both sides to have it all to play for in the second leg this weekend.

Dreams FC, coached by Ab­dul-Karim Zito deployed a strat­egy to soak the pressure of the host and hit them on the counter and it worked for the Ghanaians.

Dreams found the opener when Aholou fired past goalkeeper Alpha Keïta from close range.

The goal sent shock waves around the stadium as the cheer­ing fans of the Blue and White side abandoned their singing and drumming.

Milo FC had their very first shot on target in the 29th minute when a long ball found striker Ab­doulaye Camara but his right-foot­ed strike went over the crossbar.

Five minutes, later John Antwi went close to doubling the lead for the Ghanaian but his kick missed the target.

Eight minutes to the end, substitute Mamadi Bamba got the better of the Dreams FC backline to poke home the equaliser.

Dreams FC would host the second leg on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER