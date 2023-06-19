Dreams crowned FA Cup champions

Dreams FC were yester­day crowed champions of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup competition after they defeated King Faisal 2-0 at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

The champions, aside winning the ultimate trophy plus a cash amount of GH¢80,000, will also earn the rights to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup next season, alongside the Premier League champions, Medeama, who will compete in the CAF Champi­ons League.

Both teams came out with their best foot forward, but it was Dreams FC who got the better of their opponents on 20 minutes with Aziz Issah scoring a brilliant solo effort goal which coincidental­ly was the 239th goal in the 109th game of this season’s competition.

King Faisal accepted the chal­lenge and regrouped in search of the equaliser which never came to end the opening half.

Back from the break, King Faisal lifted up their game in search of the redeemer and possibly the match winner but it eluded them as substitute Sadiq Alhasson who came on for Emmanuel Agyei on 67 minutes, took only three minute to register his name on the score­sheet with the second goal.

Dream held on to win their maiden trophy on the domestic sceen.

For their effort, runner-up King Faisal received

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY