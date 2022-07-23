Dogboe takes on Gonzalez for WBO title eliminator

Ghana’s featherweight boxer, Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe will face off with United States Joet Gonzalez at the Grand Casting Hinckley, Minnesota-USA tonight.

The 10-round bout is a WBO and WBC featherweight World Title Eliminator where the winner will face the WBO World title holder Emanuel Navarrete from Mexico.

With two defeats, 15 KOs in 25 bouts, it will serve as an opportunity for the Ghanaian to retain the top spot on the World stage once again after he lost his belt to Navarrete in 2018.

Two-time challenger, Joet Gonzalez also with two defeats 15 KOs in 27 fights will serve as his first WBO International title defence, having challenged for the title twice in 2019 and 2021.

Dogboe, a former WBO junior featherweight champion, in June 2021 defeated Adam Lopez in a featherweight bout in Las Vegas.

His recent victory came in November 2021 when he defeated Christopher Diaz on the undercard of the Terrence Crawford and Shawn Porter bout in Las Vegas.

The 2012 Olympics Silver Medalist spoke highly of his opponent and admitted readiness to face whoever avails himself.

“One thing I believe is that without risk there is no reward. I love the challenge.

I’m always willing to go in there with whoever is in front of me. I’m really looking forward to this fight. I know that Joet is going to bring it. I’m really looking forward to what he’s going to bring,” he said.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO