Oly drag Hearts to Player Status C’ttee

Olympics are asking the Committee to instruct the Phobians to release the experienced midfielder to rejoin his colleagues to start preparations for the new season.

This follows Hearts’ failure to heed to demands of Olympics to cause the release of the player who was initially sold to Hearts.

With the registration deadline set for tomorrow, it is the hope of Olympics that the Committee will bring a finality on the matter to register Awako early enough for the season.

Confirming the development in an interview with the Times Sports, yesterday, Mr Samuel Wellington, a management member of Olympics said Awako’s case was a special one so he can be registered after the deadline.

Explaining the reasons for the club’s action, Mr. Wellington said Hearts agreed to their asking price of GH¢100,000 to be paid in two instalments.

“It was also the case that after we agreed on the instalment, we agreed on a clause in the contract that required Hearts to pay the final instalment on October 2, failure of which will render the deal null and void and make the player return to Olympics.”

Mr. Wellington said Hearts paid the initial sum but failed to pay the second instalment on the scheduled date, adding that “it clearly makes the sale null and void.”

“It is the case of Olympics that by the contract that existed between us and Hearts, Awako has become our player again. Our move was to get the Player Status Committee to invoke the clause in the contract and order Hearts to release Awako to us.”

In another development, Olympics have also announced the capture of former Ghana international, Felix Aboagye, to serve as the Assistant Coach.

Coach Aboagye will work directly under Head Coach, Annor Walker, who guided the team to a sixth placed finish last season.

According to Mr. Wellington, Aboagye was a choice of assistant of the Head Coach and therefore believes that two will work harder to produce the results to make fans happy.

“It was a bitter-sweet journey for the AGOSU faithful last season. We started well but ended on a disappointing note. We hope to get the best for the fans this season.”

BY ANDREW NORTEY