Dicey encounters for Hearts, Kotoko …As 2023/24 GPL resumes

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) is set to resume this weekend at the various centres with the two traditional giants, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko facing dicey encounters.

At the WAFA Park in Sogakope where the Phobians have adopted as home grounds, they will engage Real Tamale United (RTU) tomorrow.

It has not been a smooth season for the Phobians as they struggle to pick the right form at the right time.

Their problems were also compounded by Coach Martin Koopman’s continuous spats with board and management of the team which led to his sack.

After a few games under a caretaker coach, Hearts would continue the rest of the season under Coach Ouatara who is bent on starting on a winning note to earn the confidence of the team.

That could be helped by RTU’s unimpressive run this season but a recent upper hand over the Phobians could provide some motivation to revive their campaign with at least a point.

Preceding this encounter would be today’s clash at Kpando where the Asanteman Warriors, Kotoko play as guests of strugglers Heart of Lions at Kpando.

For Kotoko, it appears the second coming of Coach Prosper Ogun in the saddle has steadied the team and are currently getting the results.

And with Richmond Lamptey and Steven Mukwala at their best, they would prove too strong for the Kpando Lions who face a relegation battle.

At the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, Karela would aim to turn their new venue into a fortress as they welcome Legon Cities in an encounter expected to be full of thrills.

On the return to their favourite grounds, Sunyani Coronation Park, Tano Bofoakwa would engage a hungry Accra Great Olympics side in a match expected to be full of fireworks.

Bofoakwa was the better side in the previous fixture and at home, they are tipped to tilt the scale in their favour but the Wonder Club is going into the tie beaming with confidence.

They have shown some great form during the break in their friendlies. It appears the few players that joined midway including returnee skipper, Gladson Awako has brought his experience to bear on the team.

Playing under a new technical direction, the clash presents an opportunity for the Wonder Club to also better their away results but Bofoakwa are strong candidates to smile at the end of the day.

At the Bibiani DUN’s Park, Goldstars would engage Berekum Chelsea while Aduana Stars look poised to send Samartex home empty handed as they clash at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa.

The matches between Nations FC versus Dreams FC and Accra Lions against Medeama have been postponed due to their continental engagements.

BY ANDREW NORTEY