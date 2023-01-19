…Dep Sports Minister wishes team well

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Evans Bobie Opoku has expressed confidence that the Black Galaxies will beat Sudan in the must-win game today for a place in the next round of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship.

The Black Galaxies suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Madagas­car in the opening match of the competition.

The defeat left Ghana with an uphill task of beating Sudan for a place in the next round.

In a meeting at the team’s base in Constantine, the Deputy Minister assured the players that the entire country was backing them ahead of their next game.

“The nation is still behind you and we are confident you can make it.”

“As a way of motivating you, government has fulfilled all out­standing entitlements due to the team and we are also ready redeem all promises when you make it to the next round.”

He urged the players to put Sunday’s setback behind them and focus on what was ahead of them.

“Don’t be discouraged. You have an opportunity to correct what happened the last time.”

The Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Mr Seth Panwum also backed the team to show their qualities against Sudan.

“The game on Sunday wasn’t our best. Following your training tour and friendlies we were all confident on Sunday but we unfortunately lost the game.

“Going into Thursday, know that you can win and go ahead to become champions of this compe­tition. Put Sunday’s games behind you and know that the nation has not given up on you”.

GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku thanked the President and Govern­ment for its continuous support to the national teams especially the Black Galaxies.

“As the number one fan of this team, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has supported this team and that’s the reason this team had a very good camping period.”

Today’s Group C game will kick off at 8:00pm (7:00pm GMT) in Constantine.