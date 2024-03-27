CAA wants Ghana to bid for 2026 African Athletics Champs

The President of Ghana Athletics, Bawa Fuseini, has expressed confidence in the transformative potential of the Legon Stadium for athletes and Ghana’s bid to host international competitions.

With a capacity of 11,000, the Legon Stadium played a pivotal role in the recent African Games, hosting both the opening and clos­ing ceremonies as well as various sporting events including athletics, football, and rugby.

In an interview with Citinews­room, Mr Fuseini highlighted the success of the athletics events held at the stadium, which contributed to Ghana winning six medals.

This achievement has sparked interest in the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), inviting Ghana to bid for the hosting of the 2026 African Championship in Athletics, showcasing the stadium’s ability to attract prestigious events and bolster the country’s sporting reputation on the continent.

“We have already started getting requests from the Confederation of African Athletics to bid for the 2026 African Athletics Champion­ships.

“When they came and saw what we have put in place and the level of organisation, they told me that for the last 20 years, they’ve never seen any organisation like this before. We did three official course. And the last one, we had 110, all of them passed. We had a lot of officials and equipment.

Since its establishment in 1979, Ghana has never had the opportu­nity to host the African Athletics Championship, with Nigeria being the host country twice, in 1989 and 2018.

This year, Cameroon will take the reins as the host nation, with the event set to be held at the Olembe Stadium.

Organised by the Confederation of African Athletics, the African Championships in Athletics is a prominent continental athletics event.

Initially, it was held intermittent­ly, with nine editions taking place within 14 years until 1993.