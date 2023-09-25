Bosomtwi winner for Gold Stars stuns Kotoko

Bibiani Gold Stars scored two spectacular second half goals to beat Asante Kotoko 2-1 at DUN’s Park on Saturday.

Forward Eric Bosomtwi scored the winning goal in the 74th min­ute to hand the Miners – their first win over Asante Kotoko.

Bibiani Gold Stars went into the game looking for their first win of the season following an opening day loss to Berekum Chelsea.

Asante Kotoko had the upper hand in the lead up to the game due to their unbeaten streak against the Miners – but the Bibiani lads had the last laugh at the end of the contest.

Gold Stars had a first half goal from Alex Asso disallowed in the 20th minute. The former Inter Allies and Legon Cities anchorman took advantage of a goalkeeping error by Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare to strike home but the goal was ruled out much to the relief of the visitors.

Appiah McCarthy had a tena­cious free kick beautifully saved by Frederick Asare in the 30th minute to leave things the way it all started.

After a barren first half, Bibiani Gold Stars were off to a brilliant start to the second half – and de­servedly took the lead in the 65th minute through Prince Owusu Kwabena.

The intelligent forward got on the end of a pinpoint cross from the left to head home.

Asante Kotoko levelled mat­ters six minutes later after Sherrif Mohammed fired into the roof of the net from inside the box in the 71st minute.

Eric Bosomtwi latched on to a beautiful pass from the left side of midfield to score a spectacular from 40 yards to give Bibiani Gold Stars the bragging rights. Bosomt­wi controlled the ball with his left foot, before sending in an absolute stunner to beat Frederick Asare in goal.

The win gives Bibiani Gold Stars their first win over the Porcupine Warriors and their first of the season.

Asante Kotoko will host Karela United in Kumasi while Bibiani Gold Stars travel to Accra to play as guest of Great Olympics on Match day three. –GFA