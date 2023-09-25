Black Wonders off to Malaysia for deaf football World Cup

A 20-man Ghana deaf football team, Black Wonders, left Ghana for Malaysia on Saturday to participate in the deaf football World Cup that kicked off on the same day and set to end on October 27.

The team’s participation in the flagship event for deaf football was thrown into a state of uncer­tainty as the team’s managers, the Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) struggled to raise spon­sorship for the trip expected to cost nearly GH¢847,000.

But Mr Ransford Lartey, Public Relations Officer of the GDFA, told the Times Sports that a late intervention by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and Ghana Gas made it possible for a reduced contingent to make the trip.

The team composed of 14 out-field players, two goalkeepers and four officials made up of a Head Coach, Interpreter, PRO and the president of the association.

He expressed the hope that in­dividuals and organisations would come to the aid of the association

to facilitate the travel of the rest of the players, a team doctor and other officials.

Twenty-four countries are participating in the championship and have been categorised into six groups of four countries for the group matches.

Host nation, Malaysia, lead the pack in Group A which houses Turkey and two African coun­tries – Nigeria and Egypt, while Ghana’s Black Wonders would campaign in Group B with En­gland, Thailand and Mali.

Greece lead Group C China, Chile and Cameroon; Group D has France, Australia, Senegal and Kuwait; Group E with Japan, Ukraine, United States of America and Gabon as Germany, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Argentina are based in Group F.

Ghana is expected to honour its opening game today.

