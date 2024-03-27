Black Stars, Cranes share spoils in int’l friendly

The Cranes of Uganda came back twice to hold the Black Stars of Ghana to a 2-2 draw in an international friendly match yesterday at the Grande De Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

Centre-back Jerome Osei Opoku and Jordan Ayew scored for the Black Stars on the 8th and 27th minutes respectively, while Asante Kotoko’s Steven Dese Mukwala and Muhammad Shaban scored for the Ugandans on the 22nd and 82nd minutes of the game respectively.

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, was desperate to get a good result from this game, after losing 2-1 to Nigeria on his return to the team last Friday.

Towering central defender, Opoku, got the Ghanaians going as early as the seventh minute when headed Jordan Ayew’s cross for the opener.

The Ghanaians went in search of more goals with striker Antoine Semenyo and Ernest Nu­amah coming close with strikes on target.

However, against the run of play, the Cranes grabbed the equaliser through Mukwala, who scored from a spot kick, after Roger Kassim Mato was fouled in the box by defender Ebenezer Annan.

The Ugandans grew in confi­dence and searched for the lead but they were kept at bay by the back line of Opoku and Annan.

On 27 minutes, the Stars took the lead through Jordan from the spot after Denis Odoi was fouled in the box.

It was Jordan’s 24th goal for the Black Stars and fourth in his last three games for the team.

Back from recess, Ugandan coach, Paul Put, threw men forward in search of the equaliser which came on 82nd minutes when striker Shaban scored from a goalmouth scramble.

The Stars will next feature in June’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY