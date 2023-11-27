Black Queens coach names 23 players for Namibia qualifier for Women’s AFCON
The Head Coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle, has invited 23-players for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) second round qualifier against Namibia.
The 2024 WAFCON which will be the 15th edition of the biennial African women’s football tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is scheduled for Morocco.
HapoelPetaTikva’sSherifatuSumaila and Real Sociedad’s Jaqueline Owusu made returns to the squad after a long absence.
AmpemDarkoa Ladies full back, Comfort Yeboah, also earns a call up after her thrilling performance in the recent CAF Women’s Champions League in Cote d’Ivoire.
The first leg encounter is billed for the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.
Players invited for the qualifier include Ernestina Abambila (HakkarigucuSpor), Grace Acheampong (BiikKazygurt), Vivian AdjeiKonadu (Ferencvarosi), Susan AmaDuah (Avaldnes FC), Grace Asantewaa (FC Juarez), GiftyAssifuah (1207 Antalyaspor),
Philomena Abaka (Unattached) and Evelyn Badu (Avaldsnes FC).
Others are Doris Boaduwaa (Spartak Subotica), Portia Boakye (Djurgarden), AzumahBugre (IFK Norrkoping), Jennifer Cudjoe (FC Nordsjaelland), Janet Egyir (Hapoel Jerusalem Katamon), Linda Eshun (IbrottafelagReykjavikur) and Cynthia KonlanFiindib (Al Hilal).
The rest are Alice Kusi (Al Hilal), Kerrie Mccarthy (Kumasi Sports Academy), Stella Nyamekye (Dreamz Ladies), Jacqueline Owusu (Real Sociedad), SafiatuSalifu (Yanga Princesses) SherifatuSamaila (Hapoel Petah Tikya) and Comfort Yeboah (AmpemDarkoa Ladies).